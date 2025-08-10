State-of-the-art computer lab set up by the Indian Army's 4RR for the students of Little Angel School of Bhadarwah University Campus (Photo/ANI)

Bhaderwah (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 10 (ANI): After the resounding success of Operation Sindoor in restoring peace and security in the region, the Indian Army's 4 Rashtriya Rifles (4RR) has now turned its focus towards securing the future of Bhaderwah's young talent and to give a boost to Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyaan (PMGDISHA).

The Indian Army's 4 RR unit based at Bhadarwah, established a Computer lab for the students of Little Angel School of Bhadarwah Campus. This initiative marks another milestone in the Army's Operation Sadbhavna.

The high-tech, state-of-the-art computer lab set up by the Indian Army's 4RR for the students of Little Angel School of Bhadarwah University Campus was dedicated to the students by the Commanding Officer (CO) of the 4th Battalion of Rashtriya Rifles (4 RR), Col Yogesh Chouhan.

CO Col Chauhan said, "Students have access to cell phones, but to compete with those students having access to computer education at an early age, computer education is imperative. In today's era of Artificial Intelligence and rapid technological growth, access to computers is no longer a privilege but a necessity. By setting up this lab, our aim is to bridge the digital divide and give the children of Bhaderwah equal opportunities to learn, compete, and succeed at a national and global level."

The CO added, "Education is the most powerful tool to fight ignorance, unemployment, and extremism. We believe that if we equip our youth with the right skills and knowledge today, they will become the torchbearers of peace, progress, and prosperity tomorrow. The Indian Army is not only here to guard the frontiers, but also to secure the future of our young generation."

The new facility, equipped with high-speed computers and advanced educational software, promises to transform the learning experience of young minds at the school.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by the Commanding Officer of 4RR, accompanied by the School Staff and External Relationship Officer, Bhaderwah Campus, Aarif Haleem Khateeb.

School principal and faculty members expressed heartfelt gratitude, citing how such initiatives bridge educational gaps and uplift local communities. Students, on the other hand, eagerly anticipate exploring digital platforms, enhancing their educational outcomes, and preparing for a technology-driven future.

Students expressed excitement about the new facility.

Prikshit Kumar, a student, said, "Earlier, we had very limited access to computers. Now we can learn coding, explore new software, and prepare better for competitive exams."

Another student, Ritika Sharma of Class 8, shared, "I have always wanted to learn graphic design. With this lab, I can finally turn my dream into reality."

Arif Haleem Khateeb, External Relationship Officer, Bhaderwah Campus, University of Jammu, said, "This is the age of Artificial Intelligence, and all technology begins with computers. Unfortunately, our school did not have computer facilities until now. The Indian Army's gesture to provide this lab is truly commendable. After Operation Sindoor, it is clear that the Army is now equally focused on securing the future of young minds. We are very thankful to the Indian Army for taking this step to empower our students."

After the inauguration of the computer lab, students of the school presented a cultural program at the Lal-Ded Auditorium of the campus.

Located in the serene valley of Bhaderwah, Little Angel School has long served as a beacon of education in the community. This collaboration with 4RR reaffirms the Army's commitment to not just protecting borders, but also nurturing young talents and enriching civilian lives through education and opportunity. (ANI)

