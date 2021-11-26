Jammu, Nov 26 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday called upon the citizens to uphold the values enshrined in the constitution.

Sinha also read the preamble of the constitution along with President Ram Nath Kovind via video conferencing on Constitution Day on Friday.

Advisers to the LG and other senior officials, including the chief secretary, participated in the mass reading of the preamble to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the adoption of the constitution of India at civil secretariat. They pledged to uphold the sanctity of the constitution and promote constitution values among citizens.

"Our constitution is an inspirational and living scripture, an epitome of ideals for the society. The virtues of liberty, equality and fraternity were held supreme by the framers of the constitution," the LG said.

As Mahatma Gandhi had said, the true source of rights is duty. If we all discharge our duties, rights will not be far to seek, he said.

“Let us vow to discharge our social, moral and fundamental duties keeping the national interests paramount,” the LG said.

Constitution Day, also known as 'Samvidhan Divas', is celebrated in on November 26 every year to commemorate the adoption of the constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

