Srinagar, Jul 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday paid tribute to the martyrs ahead of the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

“I bow to all the heroes, their valour and supreme sacrifice in the defense of the motherland and also salute the undaunted courage of their families. Today, the tricolour is waving with pride and J&K is entering a new era of progress all due to the gallantry of our soldiers,” he said during the 4th episode of “Awaam ki Awaaz”.

In his radio programme, the emphasis was laid on the enterprising youth of J&K and the overall developmental agenda of the government around creating opportunities for them like establishment of youth clubs in all the Panchayats across the UT in the coming weeks.

In the first phase, 25,000 young boys and girls will participate in different cultural, sports, skill development, and community programmes.

J-K Sports Council organises at least four to five sports events every day in different disciplines and “the immense youth engagement clearly narrates their success stories”, the LG said.

These steps have been highly appreciated on social media and will bring a new revolution in the field of youth engagement and employment, he added.

According to the LG, J&K is going to hold 17 national competitions in various sports in which about 12,000 players from all states and UTs will participate.

He further said that the administration has decided to provide financial assistance to 400 dental surgeons to start their own clinics under “Mission Youth”.

As many as 800 paramedics will also become part of this programme later, he said.

He also said that a 360-degree training in financial services for youth in association with Bombay Stock Exchange aims to train 5,000 youths.

Welcoming the suggestions on reforms in the education sector, the LG said all the suggestions were “very interesting” and would have far-reaching impact.

He assured that the administration was “fully committed” to making progressive changes in the field of education to make it more skill-oriented.

The concerned departments would take necessary action on all these suggestions, he added.

On the issue of seasonal teachers highlighted by one Javed Iqbal from Poonch, the LG said that the administration was concerned about their well-being and had also hiked their emoluments.

“Our education department is preparing a comprehensive plan to increase the learning outcome of children for the remaining six months and I assure you that a decision will be taken on it soon,” Sinha said.

The LG said after reading the suggestions received from the youngsters, he was hopeful that the fresh whiff of energy and resolve of our youth will transform the socio-economic structure of the UT.

“With the courage and foresight of younger generation, we will take J&K on a new trajectory of progress,” he added.

Expressing joy over the achievement of School Education Department, the LG informed that 80,600 primary teachers in J&K were enriched under “Nishtha”, an online training programme.

He said it had been decided to constitute Educational Reform Committee of teachers at various levels.

On the suggestions around establishing a horticulture centre in every block, new mandis and increasing the capacity of cold storage, Sinha said the administration was providing subsidy for establishing a cold storage.

He said the present cold storage capacity of 1.6 lakh metric tonnes would be increased to five lakh metric tonnes in the next two years.

Keeping in mind the pandemic, the administration has decided that the tourists coming to each entry point are strictly screened and allowed to go to the destination only after the report comes negative, he said, urging everyone to take precautions against the coronavirus.

“I request you all to please be careful. Covid appropriate behavior is the most infallible weapon to fight this epidemic. By following the Corona protocol, you are not only saving your life but also protecting the lives of people around,” he said.

The LG extended Eid-ul-Azha greetings to the people and appealed to them to celebrate the festival by following the Covid protocol.

