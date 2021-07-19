Srinagar, Jul 19 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday set August 2022 deadline for providing piped water to every household in the union territory, saying no individual or village should be deprived of drinking water, officials said.

Sinha passed these directions to the Jal Shakti Department during a review meeting at the Civil Secretariat here, an official spokesman said.

"We are targeting to provide piped water supply to every household. Work on war-footing to achieve the ambitious goal of 100 per cent piped water (Har Ghar Nal se Jal) in J-K by August, 2022," the Lt Governor directed the officials.

The Lt Governor said the Jal Jeevan Mission is a top priority of the Centre and the UT government, and asked officials and other stakeholders to make resolute efforts to turn this into a reality.

Taking note of water scarcity in several villages in J-K, Sinha directed the department to take immediate measures to address the issue.

"No individual, no village should be deprived of drinking water. The water crisis issue must be dealt with the spirit of service because clean and safe water is a basic human need. Strong action will be taken against officials if they fail to resolve it as quickly as possible," Lt Governor said.

Sinha directed for the completion of the ongoing water supply works to all the hospitals, anganwadi centres and schools across J-K by August 15 this year.

There is also a need to maintain water source sustainability to provide a regular drinking water supply to the people, the Lt Governor told the officers.

He directed the department to develop a robust mechanism for making water supply-related services available online.

Speaking on the Government's endeavour to develop Tawi riverfront on the lines of Sabarmati riverfront, the Lt Governor said the project will change the face of Jammu and open up new avenues for tourism development.

"We need to make committed efforts for the speedy completion of all the other important water projects which are connected with the development of Tawi Riverfront," the Lt governor said.

He set a deadline of one year for the completion of Jammu Tawi Barrage.

The members of Jammu and Kashmir Water Resources Regulatory Authority (JKWRRA) were asked to share expertise with Jal Shakti department for ensuring timely completion of works.

"Revenue generation is an important component of the working of any department. Jal Shakti Department also needs to put special focus on increasing revenue realisation. Responsibilities shall be fixed for the officers of the divisions with low revenue generation," Sinha said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)