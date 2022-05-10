Jammu, May 10 (PTI) Police have arrested a man for sharing a sensitive photograph on a social media platform in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said here on Tuesday.

An information was received through reliable sources that a person named Prem, a resident of Budhal area, has uploaded a sensitive photograph on a social media platform Monday night, they said.

The photograph has the potential to trigger enmity between different religious groups, the officials said.

A case under relevant section of law has been registered in Budhal police station and an investigation is underway, they said.

