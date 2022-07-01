Srinagar, Jul 1 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC) on Friday expelled its former youth wing president Sheikh Imran.

In a statement, the JKPC announced that has ended its association with Imran with immediate effect.

"JKPC would like confirm that Mr Sheikh Imran is no longer associated with the party. The party's association with Mr Imran has henceforth come to an end," the statement read.

The party on Thursday dissolved all central-level posts of its youth wing.

