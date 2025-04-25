Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 25 (ANI): In a firm crackdown against unauthorised services providers and impersonators on the Mata Vaishno Devi track, the District Police, Reasi registered two separate FIRs under relevant sections of law, exposing individuals fraudulently operating as pony service providers.

During their routine patrolling near the Geeta Mata Mandir, Bathing Ghat-2, a man claiming to be Puran Singh was stopped and asked to produce his authorized pony service license.

On verification, the photograph on the card did not match with the individual. Upon further scrutiny, his Aadhaar card revealed his true identity as Manir Hussain, Tehsil Thakrakote, District Reasi. The impersonator was found to be misusing someone else's authorized card to illegally operate on the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrin Board track.

Accordingly, FIR No. 111/2025 U/S 319/223 BNS has been registered at Police Station Katra, and further investigation is ongoing.

In another incident near Ban Ganga Bridge, a person identified as Sahil Khan, District Jammu was found operating a Pony without any valid authorization. Upon inquiry, he admitted to having no registered Pony card in his name, thus violating SDM orders and operating unlawfully.

In this regard, FIR No. 112/2025 U/S 223 BNS were registered at Police Station Katra, with an investigation underway.

The Reasi Police has urged all service providers to carry valid authorization, and has also called upon pilgrims and locals to report any suspicious activity to the nearest personnel.

District Police Reasi reiterates its commitment to maintaining law & order and ensuring the sanctity and security of the holy track. Strict surveillance, patrolling, and verification drives will continue to prevent such unlawful and potentially dangerous activities. (ANI)

