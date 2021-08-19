Srinagar, Aug 19 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 110 fresh cases of coronavirus on Thursday, taking the number of infections to 3,23,792 while the death toll stood at 4,400 as no new death was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 33 were from the Jammu division and 77 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

Kulgam district recorded the highest number of cases at 20, followed by 17 in Srinagar district, they added.

The number of active cases was 1,109 in the union territory, while 3,18,283 patients have recovered so far.

Meanwhile, the officials said, there were 43 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory as no fresh case was reported since last evening.

