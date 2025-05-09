Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 9 (ANI): Multiple residential buildings were damaged in the region of Kupwara, Poonch, and Rajouri sectors of Jammu in the cross border shelling by Pakistan last night.

Visuals from Kupwara and Poonch showed residential building affected in the attack.

A local, whose house was damaged by Paksitan shelling in Poonch, said ""I can't understand what Pakistan thinks and does. This is not humanity. If Pakistan won't understand now, then what will it? If it weren't for our Armed Forces, we wouldn't have been able to sleep peacefully at night,"

Additionally, a Hanuman Temple in Poonch was also damaged in the shelling last night.

A local criticisied Paksitan for targeting religious places, "Pakistan army is targeting religious places in poonch, gurudwara, masajid, temples , this is very bad he said we are stand with Indian army and government of india," he said.

Additionally, Residents of Rajouri living along the LOC have started moving to safer areas after heavy cross-border shelling by Pakistan.

A local resident said, ""Last night when the shelling took place, around 200 of us were hidden in a bunker. There was an atmosphere of fear. Many houses were also damaged. This is why people have started moving to safer places. Some people moved away in the morning, some are waiting for vehicles to move out... Many people are still here... Shelling went on all night... Children were very scared... Our houses have been destroyed and cattle have died, while some are being left behind."

Another local said that the shelling went on from 9 pm yesterday to 6 am today in which couple of houses and vehicles have been damaged.

"Shelling went on from 9 pm yesterday to 6 am today. A couple of houses and vehicles have been damaged. We spent the night in a bunker with around 200 others. We have nowhere to go. The government has sent a bus for us so we are leaving, but we don't know where to go... Civilians were targeted by Pakistan," he said.

Pakistan on Thursday night launched a series of coordinated drone and missile attacks along India's western border, targeting regions in Jammu and Kashmir, and Rajasthan. According to Indian defense officials, the attacks were largely intercepted by India's air defense systems, including the S-400 missile defense system, preventing significant damage.

This comes after India conducted Operation Sindoor earlier this week, which targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan following a deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir that killed 26 tourists on April 22.

The situation remains volatile, with international calls for restraint and diplomatic engagement to prevent further escalation. (ANI)

