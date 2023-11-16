Srinagar, Nov 16 (PTI) Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Ghulam Ahmad Mir alleged on Thursday that Jammu and Kashmir is under the "tyrannical" rule of the BJP.

He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of diverting people's attention from real issues by adopting diversionary tactics.

"Jammu and Kashmir is apparently under the tyrannical rule of the BJP. People are not allowed to raise their voice against discrimination and the failure to mitigate their sufferings," Mir said at a function of the Congress party in Anantnag.

Expressing concern over a shortage of ration, unemployment and unscheduled power cuts, he asked the Union Territory administration to shun the "negligent attitude" towards the genuine needs of people.

Addressing the gathering of Congress workers, Mir said the BJP government has set a trend of diverting people's attention from real issues by adopting diversionary tactics, besides suppressing the voices being raised against its misrule and mismanagement.

"Apparently, the BJP government is exhibiting its animosity towards the people of Jammu and Kashmir by sidelining their genuine needs, despite knowing that they are feeling isolated and depressed in the absence of a popular government. Elected governments are mandated to address public issues and take effective measures regarding joblessness, developmental needs and various other issues concerning them on the ground," he said.

Mir demanded restoration of the democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir without any further delay.

