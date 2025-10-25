Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 25 (ANI): JKB Jammu and Kashmir Bank Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETI) Rajouri successfully concluded a 35-day vocational training programme in tailoring - women's garments, marking an important milestone for the 35 candidates who completed the training.

The course was designed to equip participants with practical skills in tailoring, cutting, and garment making, aimed at enhancing their employability and entrepreneurial potential.

Also Read | Arunachal Pradesh Shocker: Teen Dies by Suicide After Accusing IAS Officer Talo Potom of Sexual Exploitation, Engineer Named in Note Found Dead Hours Later.

On the concluding day, Lead District Manager Sanjeev Bhasin highlighted the importance of entrepreneurship and urged the trainees to take advantage of various government schemes such as the Differential Rate of Interest (DRI), Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency (MUDRA), TEJWANI - The Radiant, JKREGP (Jammu and Kashmir Rural Employment Generation Programme), and PMEGP (Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme) to establish their own units.

"These schemes can provide financial assistance, mentorship, and essential resources to help you start and expand your tailoring ventures," he said.

Also Read | India Slams Pakistan at UN, Says 'Concepts of Democracy Alien to Islamabad', Demands End to Repression in Occupied Kashmir (Watch Video).

The Director of JKBRSETI Rajouri reaffirmed the institute's commitment to delivering quality vocational training and skill development opportunities, empowering youth for sustainable livelihoods.

The recently concluded training programme once again reflects JKBRSETI Rajouri's dedication to youth empowerment and skill development across the district.

Meanwhile, the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana Scheme (PMGSY) has been providing major relief to far-flung villages in Rajouri. Engineer Mohd Ashrif, of the PMGSY, explained that the project is 12 km long and is currently in its second phase. It should be completed before winters reach its peak and the temperature drops significantly.

"The total length of the road is 12 km with an estimated cost of Rs 10.98 crore," he told ANI.

Ashrif further recalls the problems the team faced when first reaching the area due to poor road infrastructure and states that the project will improve transportation in the region upon completion.

"It will approximately take a month to be completed...We will complete it before the temperature drops...It will bring development to the area in terms of transportation facilities...I can now see school buses here, which was previously not possible," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)