Ranchi, May 15 (PTI) The Jharkhand cabinet on Thursday approved the new excise policy, allowing private players to handle liquor retail sales in the state.

"The cabinet approved the Jharkhand Excise (Settlement and Operation of Shops for Retail Sale of Liquor) Rules, 2025," Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel said.

Briefing reporters, Excise Secretary Manoj Kumar said retail sales would now be managed by private players under the new rules.

"The wholesale rights for liquor will remain exclusively with the state-owned Jharkhand Beverage Corporation Limited (JSBCL), while retail sales will be handled by private players," Kumar added.

He explained that the JSBCL has been managing both wholesale and retail operations, but faces implementation challenges due to manpower shortage.

"Therefore, we decided to hand over liquor retail sales to private players," Kumar added.

He said a total of 1,453 liquor shops will be allocated to private parties through a lottery system.

"An individual can own a maximum of 12 shops in a district and up to 36 shops statewide, but these will be assigned through the lottery system," he added.

Regarding pricing, Kumar indicated that prices might increase marginally for some brands.

"Out of 500 brands, around 300 may see a price hike of Rs 5 to Rs 10. Prices for some brands may remain constant, while others could see a decline," he said.

Kumar added that the new policy would come into effect in a month.

The cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, passed a total of 17 proposals.

Apart from approving the Jharkhand Professional Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fee) Bill, 2025, the cabinet also approved an increase in the food allowance for NCC cadets during camps, raising it from Rs 150 to Rs 220 per day.

The cabinet also gave its approval to cover senior citizens above 70 years of age under Ayushman Vaya Vandana Yojana, besides approving the draft of the new Jharkhand Jail Manual-2025 by repealing the current Bihar Jail Manual (adopted by the Jharkhand government).

