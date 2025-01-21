Ranchi, Jan 21 (PTI) The Jharkhand cabinet on Tuesday approved the implementation of computer-based education in government middle schools under the Gyanodya scheme, besides giving nod to health insurance scheme for state employees.

The cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

"Under the Gyanodya scheme, computer education and computer-based learning will be introduced in government middle schools at a cost of Rs 94.95 crore between 2024-25 and 2029-30. The cabinet has approved this proposal," said cabinet secretary Vandana Dadel.

She added that the council of ministers also approved the proposal of implementing health insurance scheme for state employees.

In all, 18 proposals were passed by the cabinet, including the establishment of a special court at the district judge level in Chatra to expedite cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

The cabinet gave its nod to create posts of senior hospital manager, finance manager and IT executives in state's medical college and hospitals.

Approval was given to provide mobile phones costing up to Rs 25,000 to investigation personnel under the Bharatiya Nagrik Surkasha Sanhita 2023.

