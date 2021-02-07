Ranchi, Feb 7 (PTI) At least 41 more COVID-19 cases were registered in Jharkhand, raising the tally in the state to 1,18,979, a health department official said on Sunday.

The toll stood at 1,077, with no new death reported since Saturday, he said.

Of the 41 fresh cases, 25 were recorded in Ranchi, seven in Dumka and six in East Singhbhum.

Jharkhand currently has 428 active cases, while 1,17,474 people have recovered from the infection.

As many as 9,467 samples have been examined in the state since Saturday, the official added.

Meanwhile, the health department, in a report, said 9,915 more health workers were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours.

A total of 95,916 frontline workers have received the shots until Saturday, and 246 cases of Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) have been reported, the department said.

