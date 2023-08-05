Ranchi, Aug 5 (PTI) The ATS of the Jharkhand Police has conducted 230 raids across the state over a fortnight and arrested 17 criminals, a senior officer said on Saturday.

The crackdown against organised criminal gangs was launched on July 15, he said.

"The Anti-Terrorist Squad arrested 17 criminals, including shooters and those involved in collecting levy, during a special drive since July 15 in which 230 raids were conducted in different districts of the state," Jharkhand Police spokesperson and Inspector General of Police (Operation) Amol V Homkar told reporters here.

A list of 338 people, suspected to be associated with various criminal activities, was forwarded to districts for a close vigil on their activities, he said.

The drive was launched at the police headquarters to curb crime, and a database of criminals has been prepared.

A huge amount of cash, vehicles, mobile phones, sim cards and arms and ammunition were recovered from the possession of criminals, the officer said. "We have zero tolerance against crime and criminals. The police will continue its operations," he said. Last month, Chief Minister Hemant Soren had questioned state police on rising crime in the state. DGP Ajay Kumar Singh had also asked officials to tighten the noose on criminal gangs involved in organised crime.

He also asked them to keep a vigil on criminals lodged in jails, so that they cannot operate their gangs by using mobile phones.

