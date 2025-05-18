Jammu and Kashmir [India], May 18 (ANI): Jammu & Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Tariq Hamid Karra on Sunday accused BJP of politicising Operation Sindoor through the ongoing Tiranga rally.

Speaking to ANI, Karra said, "Operation Sindoor was a joint effort of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, CRPF, BSF and CISF. But BJP has hijacked the operation's name and turned it into a political campaign," Karra said, referring to the series of Tiranga yatras being organised across northern India under the operation's banner.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man Talking on Call Dies After Phone Explodes After Getting Struck by Lightning in Dhamtari.

"The images of the armed forces are minimal, while oversized pictures of BJP leaders dominate the displays. This clearly shows the BJP's intent to politicise a national military achievement," he said.

Karra further announced that the Congress party will hold its own programme in honour of the armed forces from May 20 to May 30 across the Union Territory.

Also Read | Kerala Weather Forecast and Update: Heavy Rains Lash Parts of State; IMD Issues Orange Alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta Districts.

"We will not name our programme after Operation Sindoor. Our aim is to genuinely honour the armed forces, not to politicise their sacrifices," he stated.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated and led the 'Tiranga Yatra.'

In a post on X, Shah wrote, "The brave soldiers of the country have made Operation Sindoor synonymous with the elimination of terrorism with their valour. Live from the Tiranga Yatra organised in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha in honour of the soldiers on the historic success of this operation..."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched 'Tiranga Yatra' on May 13 and it will continue till May 23. The yatra aims to honour the valour of Indian soldiers and inform citizens about Operation Sindoor's success.

The campaign kicked off in Delhi on May 13 with a symbolic march featuring a 108-foot-tall national flag.

Senior leaders, including Sambit Patra, Vinod Tawde, and Tarun Chugh, were tasked with coordinating the campaign across regions.

The party will hold press conferences nationwide and will engage social media influencers to amplify the campaign's message digitally and reach younger audiences.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 in response to a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, in which 26 civilians lost their lives.

In a swift and decisive retaliation, Indian forces eliminated over 100 terrorists across the border in Pakistan.

Though Pakistan launched a counteroffensive, India responded with force, leading to a ceasefire and reasserting its defence posture.

Through the Tiranga Yatra, the BJP aims to remind citizens of India's resolute stand against terrorism and to foster a deeper sense of nationalism and unity across the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)