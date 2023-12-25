Jamshedpur, Dec 25 (PTI) Leaders and workers of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Monday paid tribute to its former president Nirmal Mahato, who had spearheaded the movement for statehood, on his 73rd birth anniversary.

JMM workers paid floral tribute to Mahato at the Chamaria guest house, where he was gunned down by miscreants on August 8, 1987. They also visited the ‘samadhi' of Mahato in Uliyan here and paid homage to him.

Also Read | Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Gives Nod To Set Up Special Battalion for Security of Shree Jagannath Temple.

Jharkhand Tribal Welfare Minister Champai Soren and Health Minister Banna Gupta were also among those who paid tribute to Mahato.

Besides, BJP MP Bidyut Baran Mahato, too, paid homage to the former JMM president

Also Read | Bihar: CBSE Cancels Registration of 26 Schools in State Over Lack of Facilities.

“Nirmal da was an aggressive leader, who always fought for the rights of the poor and the downtrodden,” the BJP MP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)