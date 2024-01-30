Ranchi, Jan 30 (PTI) Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Tuesday questioned the visit of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials to the chief minister's official residence in Delhi on Monday.

JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya asked: “When the state chief minister Hemant Soren called the Enforcement Directorate to record his statement on January 31, why did they reach his official residence in Delhi yesterday?”

Also Read | King Charles' Charity Leads Initiative To Focus on Education of Four Million Indian Children.

He said that it is being said that the agency recovered Rs 36 lakh during the search.

"Wasn't that planned by ED and Babulal (Marandi) Ji ? They are treating him like a criminal but I would like to state that our CM is not afraid of anyone," he said.

Also Read | Indian Coast Guard Day 2024 Date, History and Significance: Know All About the 48th Raising Day of India’s Maritime Armed Force.

Babulal Marandi is the Jharkhand BJP president and a former chief minister.

During the search in his Delhi house in connection with a money laundering case probe linked to an alleged land scam, the ED seized Rs 36 lakh, a BMW SUV and some "incriminating" documents, according to official sources in the national capital.

Soren is also the executive president of the JMM.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)