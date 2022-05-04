Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], May 4 (ANI): Amid heavy police presence all across the district, 97 people have been arrested so far in connection with incidents related to Jodhpur violence, informed police official on Tuesday.

"Curfew is being strictly enforced in the district. Higher-level officers have been deployed here. Every small incident occurring in the district is being monitored. A total of 97 people have been arrested in connection with incidents that have occurred in Jodhpur," said Hawa Singh Ghumaria, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order).

Meanwhile, Rajasthan state president of Bharatiya Janata Party Satish Poonia has requested Governor Kalraj Mishra to initiate an investigation into the incidents related to violence in Jodhpur and also pass necessary instructions to state the government to ensure the maintenance of law and order in the state.

"I humbly request you (Governor) that a fair investigation should be conducted into the incidents and taking suo motu cognizance of the matter, please pass on the necessary instruction to the state government so that peace can be established in the state and the communal incident doesn't get repeated," Poonia requests Governor through a letter in Hindi.

He also urged the Governor to take strict action against the accused.

Clashes broke out at the Jalori gate circle in Jodhpur, the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's home district, following Eid prayers. Police resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the mob.

This followed the tense atmosphere that prevailed in the district on Monday after stone-pelting incidents between two groups over the raising of different flags at Balmukand Bissa at the Jalori Gate intersection circle. (ANI)

