New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): Slamming the Congress-led Rajasthan government over the recent violence, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajyavardhan Rathore on Tuesday said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot resorted to appeasement politics and adopted double standards.

Strongly condemning the violence in Jodhpur, Rathore said, "The law and order situation in Rajasthan is completely bad. A dirty appeasement politics is being done there. The Chief Minister holds the Home Department portfolio. It means the police administration directly comes under his control. Despite that such appeasement is happening.

"Violence took place in Karauli. There was previous information about it. But no steps were taken to prevent it. Gehlot sahib said Jai Shri Ram slogan was raised and DJ was played. But the SHO's report is that a completely peaceful Rath Yatra was going on. So this is total appeasement politics," said the BJP leader.

Rathore alleged that Chief Minister Gehlot has adopted double standards.

Section 144 was imposed. Ram Darbar was demolished. Rajasthan government issued a separate order that there will be no power cut inside the Muslim-dominated area. At that time Ram Navami was also going on. Why did you adopt this double standard?"

Clashes broke out at the Jalori gate circle in Jodhpur, the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's home district, following Eid prayers. Police resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse the mob.

This followed the tense atmosphere which prevailed here on Monday after stone-pelting between two groups over objections raised over the raising of a flag at Balmukand Bissa at the Jalori Gate intersection circle. After stone-pelting started, police tried to control the situation and disperse the crowd.

Following the incidents, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed to the people to maintain peace in the area.

"I want to appeal to people to maintain peace. I've also instructed police to deal strictly with anti-social elements. Everyone should understand that we've to maintain brotherhood," Gehlot told ANI.

Jodhpur district administration also suspended all mobile internet services in Jodhpur district from 1 am today, as a precautionary measure.

According to an order issued by Jodhpur Divisional Commissioner Himanshu Gupta, all internet services have been suspended in Jodhpur beginning from 1 am till further notice. (ANI)

