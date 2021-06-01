Uttarkashi, Jun 1 (PTI) A joint team of mountaineers from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering here and the Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering, Pahalgam (J&K) scaled Mount Everest on Tuesday morning.

This is the first joint mountaineering expedition by NIM and JIM to the Everest which has been successful.

Led by JIM Principal Colonel I S Thapa, the team conquered the peak at 6.20 am, Ashish Uniyal of NIM's IT wing said. NIM Principal Colonel Amit Bisht was also part of the team, he said.

Other members of the team included Deep Sahi, Anil Chaudhry, Iqbal Khan, Chandan Negi and Mehfooz Ilahi, Uniyal said.

The information about the team scaling the summit was received on the wireless at NIM, he said.

The joint team had begun the expedition from Delhi on April 1 and reached the Everest base camp in Khumbu glacier area on April 12 where they practised for days to acclimatise themselves to the conditions, Uniyal said.

They began climbing the peak on May 30, he said.

