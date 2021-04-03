Kolkata, Apr 3 (PTI) TMC candidate from Jorasanko assembly seat, Vivek Gupta, said on Saturday that the constituency is a mini version of India as people from all communities reside there peacefully.

Speaking at a news conference here, Gupta, who is also the president of TMC Hindi Cell, said the Jorasanko seat, which has around 2.5 lakh voters, boasts of Marwaris, Muslims, Biharis, Christians, Sikhs, Bengalis and Jews as residents.

"Jorasanko truly represents mini-India. The dominant communities are Marwaris, Muslims, Biharis and Bengalis, and all of them co-exist peacefully," Gupta said after filing his nomination from the constituency, which is set to go to polls on April 29.

The TMC leader also said that he "intends to develop the area, which houses the ancestral home of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, into a tourist destination".

Burrabazar, the city's biggest wholesale market where daily transactions surpass Rs 1,000 crore, is also a part of the assembly constituency.

"My aim is to improve the quality of life of the Jorasanko residents," Gupta added.

