Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said that any attack on government officials would not be tolerated, as revenue department employees in Kullu district went on strike following an assault on a patwari during a demarcation exercise.

Speaking to the media in Shimla after returning from New Delhi, the Chief Minister said strict action would be taken against those responsible for the incident. "Attack on officials will not be tolerated," Sukhu said.

The protest was triggered after a patwari was injured during a demarcation of government land in Raugi panchayat of Kullu district. According to officials, a revenue department team was carrying out demarcation following a complaint alleging encroachment on government land in the Manali Assembly constituency area.

The injured patwari, identified as Bhop Singh, was admitted to Dhalpur Hospital with serious injuries. He alleged that Panchayat Samiti Chairman Khek Ram attacked him with sticks during the demarcation process and also issued death threats.

Bhop Singh said the demarcation was ordered by the naib tehsildar after a local resident filed a complaint about encroachment on government land. When the revenue team reached the site, the accused allegedly asked them to wait and later assaulted the patwari for several minutes.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law, and investigations are underway.

Following the incident, patwaris and kanungos in Kullu district launched a strike on Saturday, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. The protesting revenue officials warned that if swift action is not taken, the strike would be extended to revenue department staff across the state. (ANI)

