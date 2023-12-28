Jaipur, Dec 28 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP president C P Joshi has highlighted the state government's "commitment" to fulfilling promises made to the people.

Joshi commended Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's decision to provide gas cylinders to BPL families and Ujjawala scheme beneficiaries at Rs 450 from January 1, setting up an anti-gangster task force and an SIT to probe paper leak cases.

"The focus of the BJP government is on development, health, prosperity, and strengthening law and order. The decision to provide gas cylinders at Rs 450 to below poverty line (BPL) and Ujjwala scheme beneficiary families from January 1 is a positive move," he said at a press conference on Thursday at the party office.

Sharma made the announcement regarding the gas cylinder price on Wednesday, while the SIT and anti-gangster task force were set up earlier.

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statements about ideological battle in the country, Joshi said that Gandhi should clarify his stance, particularly regarding issues like the opposition to the abrogation of Article 370.

"I do not know what ideology Rahul Gandhi belongs to but those who have broken this country, those who have divided the country for the post of prime minister and those who opposed the abrogation of Article 370, their ideology should be clearly stated before the country," he said.

Responding to queries about the delay in forming the Cabinet after the election results, Joshi said that information on the formation of the Cabinet would be provided soon.

On the matter of law and order, Joshi asserted that the "double engine" government has commenced efforts to strengthen the system and the BJP government is committed to improving the overall governance. --

