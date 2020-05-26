India News | Journalism Has Created Instilled Sense of Harmony in Minds of People: Raj Guv

Jaipur, May 26 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday said journalism has created a positive atmosphere and has instilled a sense of harmony in the minds of people.

Mishra was addressing a webinar on the role of journalism in ''Bharat Nirman'' in the crisis of COVID-19 through video conference here.

He also said that “corona warriors” have enabled the society to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor said that it was through journalism that scholars like Mahatma Gandhi, Raja Rammohan Roy and Dr BR Ambedkar made people aware.

Mishra said that it is not a simple task to assess the problem, analyse it and convey its truth to the common man.

The media has done commendable work during the COVID-19 crisis by informing the general public about the advisory given by central and state governments from time to time and the work being done by “corona warriors”, he said.

Mishra said that when people say that they have received information from the newspaper, this perception is a reflection of the credibility of the media.

He said that the situation of COVID-19 is like a war. In this war, the media has acted fearlessly, the governor said.

Mishra said that the COVID-19 pandemic is a struggle between humanity and the virus. During this pandemic, people's confidence should not shake and media has played an important role in this task.

Minister of State for Higher Education Bhanwar Singh Bhati said that it is the work of journalists to make information accessible to the people. The media played a leading role in fighting Corona.

He said that the state government takes action on the questions raised by the media.

In the webinar, the Vice Chancellor of Haridev Joshi Journalism and Mass Communication University, Om Thanvi said that in the time of crisis, the media has handled the responsibility with dignity.

He said that apart from giving information, it is also a responsibility of media to question the shortcomings. Criticism is also necessary with a human point of view, he added.

