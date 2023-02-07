Kanpur (UP) Feb 7 (PTI) A cameraperson for a national Hindi news channel died after an alleged brawl with a catering staff at a wedding, police said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Says Cannot Conduct Virginity Test on Accused During Investigation.

The incident took place Monday in Rahmatpur village in the Bilhaur police station area of this Uttar Pradesh district.

Identified as Swatantra Kushwaha alias Muni (39), a resident of Rawatpur village, the cameraman had an altercation with the catering staff over serving hot food, Billhaur Station House Officer (SHO) Surendra Singh said.

Also Read | Calcutta High Court Says Forceful Removal of Innerwear of Minor Girls Equivalent To Rape.

A preliminary probe suggested that the catering staff had a fight with Kushwaha who fell on the ground and sustained head injury, he said.

He was immediately taken to Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) hospital where he breathed his last, the SHO added.

The autopsy has been performed to find out the exact cause of death but the police are yet to receive the findings of the report, he said.

Billhaur Police has lodged an FIR on charges of murder against unidentified persons and efforts are being made to make arrests at the earliest.

A probe has been launched and at least six suspects, with whom Kushwaha allegedly had a brawl, have been detained, he said.

"We are also looking for the CCTV cameras installed in the area to get footage which might help in cracking the case," the SHO added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)