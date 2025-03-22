New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Journalist Jatinder Kaur Tur has been awarded the Chameli Devi Jain Award for outstanding woman media person of the year.

The Media Foundation awarded this year's Vishwa Nath-Delhi Press Award for Fearless Journalism to Rokibuz Zaman of the Scroll and the Kamla Mankekar Award for Journalism on Gender was given to Priyanka Tupe of Behan Boxx.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission DA Hike: How Much Dearness Allowance Increase Can Central Govt Employees Expect? Check Details.

Jatinder Kaur Tur won the Chameli Devi Jain Award for her investigative work on human rights violations published in The Caravan.

Her fearless reporting and in-depth analysis brought to light critical issues, earning her this year's recognition, a statement by The Media Foundation said.

Also Read | HSRP Number Plate Deadline in Maharashtra: Last Day for High-Security Registration Plates Extended to June 30, Non-Compliance To Attract INR 1,000 Fine.

Zaman received the honour for his "compelling stories on the struggles of impoverished minority communities". His work has shed light on systemic injustices, amplifying the voices of those often unheard, it said.

Tupe was awarded for her impactful reporting on the discrimination and violence faced by women from marginalised communities. Her work has played a crucial role in highlighting gender inequities and systemic biases, The Media Foundation said.

The Media Foundation was founded in 1979 after the Emergency to uphold freedom of speech and press, the statement said.

Chameli Devi Jain Award, named after freedom fighter Chameli Devi Jain, recognises women journalists excelling in impactful reporting on social issues, politics, gender justice, human rights, health, and more.

Kamla Mankekar Award for Journalism on Gender, named after the pioneering post-Independence journalist, celebrates excellence in reporting on gender issues and their intersections with India's socio-political and economic life.

Vishwa Nath-Delhi Press Award for Fearless Journalism, instituted in memory of Vishwa Nath, founder of Delhi Press, honours journalists who challenge power structures, expose critical truths, and uphold the public's right to knowledge.

"The Media Foundation congratulates the winners for their courage, commitment, and excellence in journalism. These awards continue to honour the legacy of fearless reporting and a dedication to truth," it added. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)