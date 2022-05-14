New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Journalists' organisations in India on Saturday condemned the killing of a woman reporter of Al Jazeera during an Israeli army raid in Jenin in West Bank and sought an independent probe into it.

"We join the international community of journalists and others in demanding an independent and impartial investigation into the incident. This must not happen again,” the Indian Women Press Corps, Press Club of India and Press Association said in a joint statement here.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Says, 'Some Parties Misleading With Fake Hindutva'.

Shireen Abu Akleh, a reporter with Al Jazeera was killed on May 11 during an Israeli army raid on the Jenin refugee camp. Israel and Palestinians have been trading charges over the killing.

"We firmly believe that journalists have a social responsibility to report, including from conflict zones and when they do so, they cannot be targeted in the manner Shireen Abu Akelh was," the joint statement said.

Also Read | Kolkata: Teen Killed as Bomb Explodes in Garbage Dump in North 24 Parganas.

"The incident is a setback to the wider community of journalists including several women who work as field reporters. They have a right to their individual safety while on the job,” it said.

“We are hopeful that the international community that has taken serious note of the horrific incident will ensure that culprits are brought to book,” the joint statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)