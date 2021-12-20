New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Regarding the strike by Power Department employees in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Monday said the journey of development cannot stop.

Speaking to the media here in New Delhi, Singh said, "The journey of development cannot stop. Those employees who are on strike have to be addressed by the government, and I am sure they will do that."

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Horror: 21-Year-Old Married Woman Gangraped By School Friend, His Two Accomplices In Indore; Case Registered.

Earlier, on Sunday, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Raghav Langer had said that the power sector reforms are inevitable, as the Centre has directed the administration to ensure the same.

The Divisional Commissioner of Jammu Raghav Langer had also written to the Indian Army seeking assistance for the restoration of electricity supply following a strike by the electricity department personnel. (ANI)

Also Read | Karnataka: 41-Year-Old Man Gets Life Imprisonment for Raping Minor Daughter in Udupi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)