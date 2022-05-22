New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Sunday welcomes the Centre's decision to lower the prices of petrol and diesel in order to give relief to common citizens reeling under record inflation.

"Within six months, PM Modi has reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel two times. Common people will get the direct benefit from this decision. Over nine crore beneficiaries of Ujjwala Yojana will now get a subsidy of Rs 200 per gas cylinder," Nadda told ANI.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur expressed hope that all the states will also reduce taxes on fuel prices after the decision taken by the Central government.

"The way crude oil prices have increased in the world, it was bound to have an effect on India too. Keeping in view the interests of people, excise duty on fuel was reduced. I hope the states will also reduce taxes," said Thakur.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Goa CM Pramod Sawant also hailed the Centre's decision on fuel prices.

"It is good that central govt took the decision to reduce fuel prices. We are discussing whether the state would further reduce prices. It was done last time and we are discussing it for this time," said Kumar.

Further, Pramod Sawant said, "Reduction in fuel prices is very welcome. This will help in inflation. Common men will benefit. This is the second such decision in 3 months. Last time, all BJP ruled states further reduced prices. This time, other party ruled states should think about this."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the BJP-led state governments had reduced taxes on fuel, following PM Modi's directives.

"My deep gratitude to Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodiji for his directive to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel. Earlier, following his directive, the BJP-led state governments had reduced taxes on fuel. Happy to note that fuel prices in Guwahati are now among the cheapest in India," Assam CM tweeted.

Haryana Minister Anil Vij said that the decision has locked the Opposition's mouths as they did not appreciate the reduction in fuel prices.

"The opposition's mouth has been locked. Not a single word of appreciation since morning. Talking only negative is not politics," Vij tweeted.

On Saturday, the Narendra Modi government cut excise duty on petrol by a record Rs 8 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 6 per litre, while it also decided to give Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy to Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries for 12 cylinders in a year. (ANI)

