Surajkund (Faridabad) (Haryana) [India], August 7 (ANI): The BJP National President, Jagat Prakash Nadda, along with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, inaugurated a two-day conference of the BJP Regional Panchayat Raj Council.

The event was graced with the virtual presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The conference aims to discuss and deliberate on key issues related to regional governance and the role of Panchayat Raj institutions.

During the inauguration, JP Nadda extended a warm welcome to all the delegates, including the Chief Minister of Haryana and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He emphasized the importance of such conferences, highlighting that last year, all mayors across the country were provided with comprehensive training and valuable insights.

Continuing their efforts this year, the conference has been divided into three groups.

“The first group, comprising 182 delegates, will focus on the northern states of North India from 7th to 8th August. Simultaneously, another group of 134 delegates will convene in Howrah, West Bengal, on 12th and 13th August to address the region's specific challenges and opportunities”, said JP Nadda.

Moreover, the conference will extend its scope to include the eastern states of East India and North-Eastern regions, where district-level leaders will participate in their respective sessions.

Nadda said, “Lastly, the third conference will cater to the western, central, and southern regions of the country. This session is expected to see a substantial gathering of delegates and will be instrumental in providing them with comprehensive training.”

JP Nadda expressed his confidence in the success of these conferences, as they provide a unique platform for knowledge sharing and capacity building. The dedication of the BJP leadership to strengthen grassroots governance through Panchayat Raj institutions is evident in their endeavours. (ANI)

