New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): BJP National President JP Nadda on Monday launched the party's wall writing programme with the motive of raising the appeal 'Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar' among the Indian masses.

Nadda initiated the writing programme by outlining the party's symbol (lotus) on a wall along with the slogan 'Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar' written below.

"Our wall writing programme is starting across the country from today. The programme will start with the slogan of 'Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar' (once again Modi government) on all the booths across the country. And it is our attempt to involve every BJP worker in this programme and make it a succuess. This slogan is a humble appeal to the citizens of the nation that Modi government is formed in 2024 once again, and a steady development takes place within the country," said Nadda.

"We will take the country forward with 'Sabka sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' for which a stable government is needed," he added.

He further said that the people of the nation have showered their blessings on PM Modi earlier as well, and we got to see how the new milestones of development were achieved and how India established itself globally.

"A stable government is needed to take all this forward. So we are appealing through this wall writing for Modi government once again," said Nadda.

Earlier on Sunday, Tripura CM Manik Saha, at an event, painted the lotus symbol-the logo of the BJP on the wall. He exuded confidence in BJP securing victory in over 450 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"Our goal is to present two lotuses from our state to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha election by winning in both the seats. There are speculations that the BJP may win 404 seats this time but my reading is different... Our seat tally may get close to the 450-mark," Shah said.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP won 303 seats, while the Congress bagged 52. (ANI)

