BJP national president JP Nadda, on Sunday, January 14, was seen cleaning the premises of Guru Ravidas Mandir in Delhi. A video showing JP Nadda participating in a cleanliness drive and cleaning the premises of Guru Ravidas Mandir in Delhi as part of the "Swachhta Abhiyaan" has also gone viral on social media. The cleanliness drive is a part of the "Swachhta Abhiyaan," which was launched ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Dharmendra Pradhan Cleans Premises of Lord Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Angul After Offering Prayers (Watch Videos).

JP Nadda Cleans Temple Premises

#WATCH | BJP national president JP Nadda participates in a cleanliness drive at Guru Ravidas Mandir in Delhi as part of the 'Swachhta Abhiyaan' ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/cxU5zBMslq — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

