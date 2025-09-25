New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister JP Nadda on Thursday participated in a cleanliness drive organised under the ongoing Sewa Pakhwada initiative, and urged citizens to participate in the 'Swachhta Hi Seva' campaign to build a "clean and green" India.

"On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, at the call of the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I participated in the 'Swachhta Hi Seva (SHS) - 2025' campaign under the 'Seva Pakhwada' in New Delhi," Nadda, who is also the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national president, posted on X.

Also Read | Jabalpur Tragedy: 2 Children Electrocuted Near Durga Puja Pandal in Madhya Pradesh.

"I urge every citizen to actively participate in this campaign and contribute to building a clean, healthy, and green India for all," he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also participated in the 'Swacchata hi Sewa' campaign 2025 held in New Delhi's Chandni Chowk.

Also Read | Who Is Agastya Goel? Indian-Origin Teen Prodigy Who Represented US in Physics Olympiad, Met Donald Trump at White House After Win.

Emphasising the importance of Chandni Chowk as the city's heritage area, Gupta said that the place was also very important for commercial organisations.

"This area of Chandni Chowk is our heritage area. Millions of people visit here... It is also a very important place for commercial organisations. During festivals, cleanliness becomes even more essential here... The cleanliness here needs to be improved... We have reviewed the arrangements here with officials... We have also contributed through voluntary labour here," she said.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal, who was also present on the occasion, demanded the renaming of Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Authority to Indraprastha Redevelopment Authority to preserve the historicity of Chandni Chowk.

"The historicity and commercial character of Chandni Chowk have been observed. To establish coordination among all agencies here, the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Authority should be authorised. The name of this Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Authority should be changed to Indraprastha Redevelopment Authority. This will preserve the historicity here..." Khandelwal told ANI.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also felicitated sanitation workers as a part of the campaign at the Army headquarters in the city. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi, and Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh were also present during the felicitation ceremony. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)