Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 17 (ANI): Jr. NTR's fans and followers staged a protest at the residence of the Anantapur MLA Daggupati Venkateswara Prasad, demanding that he apologise to the actor. Fans gathered at the office located in Srinagar Colony, Anantapur city, in protest against the viral audio calls allegedly insulting Jr. NTR.

The protesters demanded that the MLA offer an open apology in public. Police intervened to stop the fans, which led to a heated argument between both sides.

Meanwhile, the office staff informed the protesters that Daggupati was not present at the office. Ignoring this, the fans staged a sit-in protest in front of the office.

They reminded that Jr. NTR had earlier stated, "As long as I live, I will remain with the TDP. Whenever the party needs me, I will work for it."

The fans questioned: "If that is the case, why did MLA Daggupati insult him? We also cast our votes for you--that's how you became an MLA. Don't hide behind four walls. Come before NTR's fans and apologise."

Responding to the controversy, Daggupati said in a video shared on X, "Those audio calls are not mine... they are part of a political conspiracy."

He added, "For the past 16 months, conspiracies have been carried out against me in the Urban constituency. From the beginning, I have been an admirer of the Nandamuri family. I always enjoyed watching the movies of Balakrishna and NTR. But now, fake audio calls are being created as if I have abused Junior NTR."

"These audio calls are completely bogus. There is no truth in them. I have lodged a complaint with the District SP, and the police will definitely investigate and take action," he further said in a video.

In the end, apologising to the Jr. NTR fans, Daggupati said, "If Junior NTR's fans have been hurt because of these audio calls, I sincerely apologise from my side. Even though I have no involvement in this matter, my name has been dragged into it, so I am expressing this apology. I have always been and will remain loyal to the Nara and Nandamuri families."

Recently, Jr. NTR's 'War 2' was released in theatres across India, and it's still running. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles alongside Jr. NTR, the fans have been praising Jr. NTR's performance in the movie.

'War 2' is directed by Ayan Mukerji. It is the sequel to the blockbuster movie War, which starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. Hrithik reprises his role of Kabir in the film. The sequel features the clash between Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan as they both try to serve the nation by following their respective ideologies. War 2 is set to have a clash at the box office with Rajinikanth's 'Coolie', which also stars Nagarjuna in the lead role. (ANI)

