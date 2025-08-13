Superstars Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr, who are awaiting the release of their upcoming action film War 2, have made a special appeal to their fans, media and audience with regards to the film. The two stars have requested people to avoid posting spoilers about War 2 to preserve the multiple secrets, twists and turns that the story has to offer to people. ‘War 2’: Hrithik Roshan Says With Jr NTR Movie Will Be an Unmissable Action Spectacle, Promises More Intensity, Emotion and High-Octane Thrills (Watch Trailer).

Talking about the same, Hrithik said, “War 2 has been made with a lot of love, a lot of time and a lot of passion. The best way to experience this cinematic spectacle is in the theatres as the constant twists and turns of this dramatic story unfold in front of your eyes. I have a request to make to all of you - media, audience, fans - please protect our spoilers at any cost”.

When #War2 begins, your mission is to keep the secrets safe! Say no to spoilers.#War2 ONLY in cinemas worldwide from August 14th. Releasing in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. Book your tickets now! https://t.co/empQLqeFMr | https://t.co/XOIHwYhw6h pic.twitter.com/9cFm7PASW4 — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) August 13, 2025

Hrithik and NTR Jr, play Indian soldiers who are at loggerheads in the film helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The two actors shared that they have made War 2 “with a lot of love, a lot of time and a lot of passion” and it is a big screen spectacle that should be enjoyed only in cinemas. ‘Took My First Steps As Actor at Your Side’: Hrithik Roshan Shares His Memories of Rajinikanth As Tamil Superstar To Complete 50 Years in Cinema on August 15 (See Post).

NTR Jr said, “When someone comes to the theatres to watch War 2, they should feel the same amount of joy, thrill and entertainment as you have felt watching War 2 for the first time. Spoilers are no fun and it hugely impacts the film watching experience. Please give us a lot of love and let the story of War 2 be a secret to everyone.. we are counting on you”. ‘War 2’ marks the 6th film in the YRF spy-universe. The film is set to release on August 14 worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

