Angul (Odisha), Sep 29 (PTI) Jindal Steel Odisha (JSO), a wholly owned subsidiary of Jindal Steel & Power (JSP), is all set to go ahead with its expansion project after the company got the local people's support for it at a public hearing here, an official said on Thursday.

The meeting was held at Angul town on Wednesday for the expansion of the company's six mtpa integrated steel plant to 25.2 mtpa.

Also Read | Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri Case: Muslim Side Objects to Plea Seeking Carbon Dating of 'Shivling' Found Inside Mosque Premises.

More than 600 people from the villages, which would be affected by the proposed expansion project, participated in the public hearing and expressed their support for it, the official said.

The integrated facility at Angul will be the world's largest steel plant at a single location, after the completion 19.2 mtpa capacity addition, a company official claimed.

Also Read | Senior Citizens' Savings Scheme: No Premature Closure of Account on Death, Clarifies Finance Ministry.

JSP's Head (Environment) Alok Sahu told the villagers about the environmental implications of the proposed project, and the mitigation measures to be adopted by the company for maintaining a balanced ecology.

"The company will invest Rs 1,19,952 crore for this expansion project," Sahu said, adding that after the expansion, 9400 direct employment will be generated.

A multi-speciality hospital will be established by the JSP Foundation, the Social Arm of Jindal Steel & Power, the official said, adding that the land for the health facility has already been identified.

The company has applied for the required permission from the government for the hospital, Sahu said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)