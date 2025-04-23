Ranchi, Apr 23 (PTI) The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) on Wednesday informed the Jharkhand High Court that the results of the examinations for the appointment of assistant teachers would be released by September second week.

The HC had asked the Commission to provide a clear timeline for the release of results related to the recruitment of assistant teachers in government schools across the state.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Rajesh Shankar was hearing a PIL filed by economist Jean Drèze on appointment of assistant teachers.

As many as 26,001, assistant teachers are to be appointed in the state.

According to the JSSC, the results for graduate-level trained teachers (for classes 6 to 8) in Mathematics and Science will be published in the first week of July, followed by Social Science results in the third week of July.

Language teacher results will be declared in the first week of August, and results for intermediate trained teachers (for Classes 1 to 5) will be published in the second week of September.

The court had earlier expressed its annoyance at the lackadaisical approach of the Commission, which said that the appointment process of teachers would be completed by January 2026.

The petitioner mentioned that Jharkhand is ranked as one of the worst states in terms of availability of school teachers.

In a study conducted by the Unified District Information System Education (UDISE), 30 per cent of government schools in the state have only one teacher.

It has further been stated in the petition that under the Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act 2009, every school should have at least two teachers and one teacher for every 30 students.

Most primary and Upper primary schools in the state do not comply with these norms, Dreze has said in the petition.

