Kolkata, Dec 20 (PTI) With only four days to go for the scheduled convocation of Jadavpur University, the varsity's teachers' association launched a sit-in outside the room of officiating Vice Chancellor Buddhadeb Sau on Wednesday demanding, among others, holding a meeting of the Executive Committee (EC) in this regard.

JUTA General Secretary Partha Pratim Roy told PTI that besides the issue of convocation, the association members wanted the EC meeting to expedite the process of promotion of teachers, clear funding for project instruments, delay in appointing subject nominees.

"We held the sit-in before the VC's chamber for a few hours," Roy said.

After the last EC meeting on December 18, which decided to request the higher education department to release funds to hold the Annual Convocation on December 24, the next EC meeting assumed significance to pave the way for the event, which had never been put off in JU excepting during the Covid period.

"I cannot give you any update about the last decision. You have to wait for the EC meeting," JU Registrar Snehamanju Basu told PTI.

While Sau did not take calls, an EC member said the university is yet to get any communication from Governor C V Ananda Bose, who is the ex-officio Chancellor of state universities, about his plans regarding the convocation.

