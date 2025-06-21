New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram on Saturday participated in the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the historic Konark Sun Temple complex in Odisha and urged people to embrace yoga for better health.

"Do yoga and stay healthy!" Oram said in a posted on X.

Also Read | Yoga Gives World the Direction of Peace Amid Global Conflicts, Says PM Narendra Modi on International Yoga Day 2025.

"Today, on the occasion of International Yoga Day, by practising yoga at the historic Konark Sun Temple complex, I ensured my participation in the awareness campaign being run by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for the promotion of yoga," he said.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav also took part in yoga day activities and performed yoga at Alwar Stadium in Rajasthan.

Also Read | Sex Racket Busted in Mumbai: Police Arrest Woman With Help of Decoy Customer; 2 Women and Minor Rescued.

In a post on X Yadav said, "On this occasion, received guidance by joining virtually in the ceremony organised in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh in the presence of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji."

Union Minister of State for Environment Krti Vardhan Singh described yoga as a valuable part of India's ancient heritage.

"Yoga is an ancient science of Indian culture, which gives new energy and purity to the body and mind," he posted on X.

"Let us all participate enthusiastically in yoga day and spread awareness about it among ourselves and in society," Singh added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)