Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 9 (ANI): Nampally court in Hyderabad sent accused Saduddin Malik to three-day police custody till June 11 in connection with the rape of a 17-year-old minor that took place on May 28 in the Jubilee Hills area of the city.

The court granted custody from June 9 to 11.

The accused will be taken into police custody on Thursday.

The police also requested the Juvenile court to grant police custody of all five accused minors who are in the observation home.

Earlier on Tuesday, as many as six accused have been arrested in the rape case involving a 17-year-old minor that took place on May 28 in the Jubilee Hills area in Telangana's Hyderabad, as per a police official.

"All 5 juveniles along with 1 adult have been arrested. Saduddin Malik is the only major. Of the accused, 4 have already been produced before Juvenile Home, the remaining 2 will be produced today," said CV Anand CP, Hyderabad City

"We have conducted a detailed investigation in this case. In this case, there are 5 minors and 1 adult in this case. On March 28, one person from Banglore asked his three friends to look for a pub for celebrating a party.The girl attended the party with her friends at Amnesia & Insomnia Pub in Jubilee Hills, " said CV Anand, Commissioner of Police Hyderabad while addressing a press conference here.

Elaborating further, the Commissioner said that the incident took place on May 28 when the minor had reached the pub in the noon. However, she did not reveal about the incident to her parents until May 31.

Meanwhile, two more rape incidents involving minors were reported in Hyderabad on Monday, the fifth in a week.

Earlier on Sunday, two new rape cases involving minors came to light.

According to the Hyderabad police, the first of the two cases that came to the fore on Monday was reported at the Ramgopalpet Police station while the second was at Rajendernagar Police station limits. (ANI)

