New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Supreme Court judge Justice Hemant Gupta on Friday said that a judge cannot make people happy, that's not the role assigned to him.

Justice Gupta while addressing his farewell function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association, said, "A judge cannot make people happy, that's not the role assigned to him. That role is assigned to other people in public life."

Justice Gupta said that the job of the judge is such that one of the litigant parties will be unhappy.

"I have never shied away from deciding any matter that came before him, whatever may be the subject and recalled the days of hearing Kandhar hijacking matter," said Justice Gupta.

Justice Gupta said that he was harsh and blunt in court, but whatever orders were warranted as per his understanding were passed.

It is pertinent to mention that Justice Hemant Gupt is set to retire on October 16.

Justice Gupta said that for his he has given his best to the institution and tried best to discharge his duties with utmost humility and sincerity. "No one is perfect," he said adding that he cannot stake any claim to perfection.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) UU Lalit appreciated Justice Gupta as he recalled the day when he shared the bench with him and said that Justice Gupta was digitally advanced and was one who had a laptop before him.

CJI Lalit said that Justice Gupta has always encouraged going paperless. CJI Lalit also said that Justice Gupta was far greater than any other, including him and any judgment that he is part of it would be ready in two weeks' time.

Justice Lalit said, "What Justice Gupta is experiencing today, maybe three weeks later I will feel the same." (ANI)

