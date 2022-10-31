Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 31 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is in Telangana for "Bharat Jodo Yatra" took a dig at the BJP-led Central government saying that the "judiciary, bureaucracy and media are under attack" and will be freed from RSS' grasp after Congress comes to power in India.

"There has been a systemic attack on various institutions. Judiciary, bureaucracy and media are under attack. When Congress returns to power,we'll ensure that these institutions are freed from the grasp of RSS and independence is maintained in these institutions," said Rahul Gandhi.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday paid tribute to his grandmother and former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary. He took to Twitter and said he would not let her "sacrifice for the country go in vain".

"I carry your love and teachings in my heart. I won't let your sacrifices for India go in vain," he tweeted in Hindi captioning the video he posted to pay homage. The video had a number of video clips combined which showed Indira Gandhi delivering her speech and one from her funeral.

Continuing his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Telangana, Gandhi also paid floral tributes to Indira Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The Congress' initiative to unite the country-- Bharat Jodo Yatra has its leg currently in Telangana.It started at 6 am from the camp at Shadnagar Bus Depot and is scheduled to take its first break by halting at Papyrus Port in Kothur.

The march will then resume at 4 pm to take another break near Pedda Shapur Cross in Muchintal prior to the 'yatris' night stay behind a Zilla Parishad School in Shamshabad's Thondapalli.

The yatra will cover 19 Assembly and 7 Parliamentary constituencies spanning a total distance of 375 km in the state, before entering Maharashtra on November 7.Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover a further distance of 2,355 km in its 3,570-km march. The yatra will end in Kashmir next year.

It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement.

The yatra has already covered parts of Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, after having been flagged off in Tamil Nadu. The next leg of the yatra will take place in Maharashtra. (ANI)

