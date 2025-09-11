Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 11 (ANI): All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader Rafiqul Islam on Thursday slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and termed the Pakistani links allegations against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi as a matter of creating "a mountain out of a mole".

Rafiqul Islam took a jibe at Assam CM and mentioned that he is "jumping" on matters which are out of his jurisdiction.

He further targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah, stating that he has failed in fulfilling his duty.

"The fact is that a mountain was created out of a mole... This means that the Home Minister in Delhi has failed. You (Assam CM) are jumping on things that are out of your jurisdiction... You are insulting your Home Minister Amit Shah. If Gaurav Gogoi is involved in some conspiracy against India, then the Home Ministry should immediately take action against him. What is Amit Shah doing? This means that Amit Shah's entire department is a flop," Rafiqul Islam told ANI.

The AIUDF leader further considered the Pakistani links allegations against Gaurav Gogoi as a "drama" between CM Sarma and the Congress MP. He said that Sarma has also softened his stance on the issue over the past two days.

He urged CM Sarma to focus on his work rather than confusing the people of Assam.

"For the last 10 months, a drama of Pakistan links was going on between the CM and Gaurav Gogoi. The CM had claimed that he would reveal something on 10th September, and Gaurav Gogoi would not be able to come out on the road. The people of Assam were waiting for it. But for the last two days, the CM has softened. Will you (Assam CM) investigate the matter? This is ridiculous. It is better for the CM to close this quietly and do his other work and not confuse the people of Assam by all this drama," Islam added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Assam government to probe the alleged links of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi with Pakistan submitted its report to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In a post on X, CM Sarma said that the Assam Cabinet had constituted the SIT to investigate the "anti-India activities" and "have unearthed startling facts."

He wrote, "On 17th February, 2025, the Assam Cabinet constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the anti-India activities of one Pakistani national, Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, and his associates. During the course of this exhaustive investigation, the SIT has unearthed startling facts which point towards a larger conspiracy aimed at undermining the sovereignty of our nation."

Meanwhile, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi dismissed allegations of links with Pakistan levelled by the Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma as "fabricated," accusing him of using such claims to divert attention from corruption of his government.

Gogoi hit out at Sarma, saying that the Assam CM disrespects the wisdom of the people of the state and assumes they will believe his "wild allegations."

Speaking to reporters, Gogoi said, "He (Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma) thinks that people of Assam are foolish enough to believe his wild allegations. He does not respect the intelligence and the wisdom of the people of Assam."

Gogoi accused the Assam CM of fabricating stories to divert attention from what he termed as the "corrupt rule", alleging that Sarma had used his office to accumulate illegal wealth. (ANI)

