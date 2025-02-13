Kohima, Feb 13 (PTI) A forest fire erupted near Japfu Christian College in Nagaland's Kohima district on Thursday, raising concerns among the public.

The fire, which started around 11:30 am, has been spreading rapidly, threatening Mt. Shüho/Shüho Peak, a mountain known for its rare species of flowers, including red rhododendron and orchids.

While the exact cause of the fire remains unknown, it is suspected that it may have spread as part of jungle clearing activities for jhum cultivation, officials said.

Inspector Kelesa, officer in-charge of the fire and emergency services department at Kohima (South) Station, confirmed that a report was received around noon, after which fire tenders were dispatched to the site. The location, about 13 km from Kohima in southern Angami region, proved difficult for fire tenders to reach due to the mountainous terrain.

He said they managed to control the fire to the extent it was accessible by fire tenders.

Kigwema village council chairman Balie Kere feared that it may spread downwards to inhabited areas or to neighbouring villages while causing huge environmental losses if it is not controlled at the earliest.

