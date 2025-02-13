New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): A fire broke out in the transport wing of the Tourism office and workshop at the Ghora Chowki locality in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla, district administration said on Thursday.

According to the Shimla district administration, the police and fire brigade reached the spot to douse the blaze.

Also Read | PM Modi in US Today: United States To Prioritise Defence, Energy Sales to India, Says White House Ahead of PM Narendra Modi and Donald Trump Meet.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)