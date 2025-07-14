New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) The Congress on Friday attacked the NDA government over the recent killing of five members of a family on suspicion of practising witchcraft in Bihar's Purnea district and alleged that "jungle raj" was prevailing under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government there.

The opposition party also demanded time time-bound trial in a fast-track court against all the accused involved in the killing of the five people.

Also Read | Double Murder Shocks Delhi: 2 Best Friends Die After Stabbing Each Other Khyala, Police Probing Motive Behind Attack.

All India Adivasi Congress president Vikrant Bhuria alleged that people in Bihar are neither getting drinking water nor security, but alcohol is available easily.

Earlier this month, the five people, including three women, were allegedly killed and their bodies burnt on suspicion of practising witchcraft in the Tetma locality under the jurisdiction of Mufasil police station of Purnea district.

Also Read | Delhi School Hoax Bomb Threat: 1 Navy, 2 CRPF Schools Receive Threatening Emails in National Capital (Watch Videos).

A special investigation team (SIT) has been set up by police to nab the absconding accused involved in the brutal killing.

Bhuria recently met the members of the victim's family and also arranged a phone call between former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and them.

He said along with punishing the culprits of this incident, strict laws should be used to prevent crimes like superstition as well as 'mob lynching', and liquor sales should be stopped.

Bhuria told reporters, "On the instructions of Rahul Gandhi ji, we went to Purnea and personally met the family, but what we saw there was very sad. The entire village has been vacated, there is an atmosphere of fear there. Rahul Gandhi ji himself spoke to the family of the victims."

Why is Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, sitting in Bihar, not concerned about the family, he asked.

The head of the Adivasi Congress claimed that the perpetrators of this murder were drunk, and this is the situation of a state where alcohol is banned.

He alleged that there is 'jungle raj' and 'gundaraj' prevailing in Bihar under the NDA government, and the state has become the 'crime capital' of India.

"Is there no value in the lives of tribals in this country? Why are the criminals in Bihar so emboldened? Why do criminals not fear the police and the government there? Why are criminals being protected in Bihar? Why is superstition promoted in the BJP government? Why is there no talk about education and security under the BJP government?" he said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)