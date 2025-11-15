Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], November 15 (ANI): Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday applauded the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Bihar Assembly Election 2025.

"BJP and all alliance partners in the NDA displayed unity. The main issue in the Bihar elections was 'jungle raj' vs 'vikasvaad'," he said.

He took a swipe at the opposition, stating that the Bihar Elections are a standing example that people will not grant votes based on false promises and schemes, while shouting the "baseless vote chori allegations" to delude the public.

"When people had to elect one, they gave the NDA a resounding mandate and made it clear that the only political issue in this country would be development-based..." he said.

"The Bihar elections made it very clear to the country that the public will not accept the attempts to garner votes through false narratives, with baseless allegations like 'vote chori', and with attempts to mislead people about Constitutional institutions... They have made it clear that there is no place for politics of lies in this country," he added.

Meanwhile, the Bihar assembly elections were conducted across two phases on November 6 and 11, respectively. The counting of votes was done on November 14.

The NDA has registered an emphatic win in the Bihar Assembly polls, as the alliance has crossed the majority mark of 122 seats required to form the government in the state.

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

In Mahagathbandhan, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) - two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) - one, and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) - one seat.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won five seats, and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got one seat.

It's worth noting that Bihar recorded a historic 67.13% voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6% vs 62.8%).

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the NDA's impressive performance in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections as the "victory of good governance, development, public welfare and social justice" and vowed to work with renewed vigour for the state's progress. (ANI)

