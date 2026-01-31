New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has made it mandatory for Indian Police Service (IPS) officers to complete a minimum of two years of Central deputation at the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) and Deputy Inspector General (DIG), or an equivalent level for empanelment as Inspector General (IG) or equivalent at the Centre.

The new rule will apply to IPS officers of the 2011 batch onwards.

Officials said the move is intended to ensure sufficient Central-level experience before officers are considered for senior leadership positions in the Central government.

As per an official communication issued by the MHA on January 28, the IPS officers must complete at least "two years of Central experience at the rank of SP, DIG or equivalent level to be eligible for empanelment as IG or equivalent at the Centre. The new provision will apply to IPS officers of the 2011 batch onwards."

The letter has been addressed to all Chief Secretaries of state governments, directing them to bring the revised guideline to the notice of all IPS officers serving in their respective cadres.

Copies of the communication have also been forwarded to all Directors General of Police (DGsP) of state governments, Director (SM), Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Union Territory division of MHA, and other senior officials concerned.

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) has been requested to upload the communication on the official IPS website under the "What's New" section.

