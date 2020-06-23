Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 23 (ANI): Justice Anant Manohar Badar, formerly a Judge of the Bombay High Court, was sworn in as a Judge of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday.

Pursuant to the Supreme Court Collegium's recommendation dated April 27, 2020, the Central government had notified the transfer of Justice Badar last month.

Also Read | Maharashtra Cyber Department Busts Fake Viral Message Claiming 'Free COVID-19 Testing', Issues Advisory About Phishing Attack by Chinese Cyber Hackers.

Chief Justice S Manikumar administered the oath to Justice Badar at the banquet hall in the high court premises. The swearing-in ceremony was also streamed live. However, the participants were limited to a minimum in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the government guidelines.

Justice Badar had joined the Maharashtra Judicial Service and was recruited as a District Judge in November 2000. He worked as an Additional District and Sessions Judge at Akola and Wardha. He has also worked in the Registry of Bombay High Court as Registrar (Vigilance).

Also Read | Patanjali Asked to Provide Details of COVID-19 Medicine Swasari_Vati, Coronil, AYUSH Ministry Orders Baba Ramdev's Firm to Stop Advertising Till Issue is Duly Examined.

He was elevated as an Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court on March 3, 2014, and was made permanent in March 2016. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)